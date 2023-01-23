Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor drops romantic poster with Ranbir Kapoor, announces trailer release

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Credit: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a romantic poster with Ranbir Kapoor and announced the trailer release of their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Sharing the poster, Shraddha wrote, "DISCLAIMER! The feelings shown in this poster are purely fictitious. Any resemblance to true love is purely coincidental.#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out today at 1pm."