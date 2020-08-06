Headlines

Trailer of Bobby Deol's 'Class of 83', produced by Shah Rukh Khan, to release tomorrow

The trailer of Bobby Deol starring 'Class of 83', produced by Shah Rukh Khan, is slated for release tomorrow

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 11:44 AM IST

Bobby Deol has just confirmed that the trailer of his upcoming film 'Class of 83' is slated for release tomorrow. The movie, which is slated for release on Netflix, is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bobby shared the news on his Twitter handle. The actor also revealed that the movie is slated for August 21, 2020 (two weeks from now) release. Deol shared a poster of himself as the senior inspector, which is a role he plays in the Netflix film.

"It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against #ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt. Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @NetflixIndia," tweeted Bobby alongside the poster of the film.

Atul Sabharwal has donned the directorial hat for the project. Anup Soni and Joy Sengupta are also believed to be playing an important role in the film.

'Class of 83' is based on Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name. It was the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as Dean Vijay Singh (played by Bobby Deol) of the police academy. He will be seen training five lethal assassin policemen in order to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies. However, things take a turn soon and not for the good. The remainder is the plot of the story.

'Class of 83' will also mark the third collaboration for Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. They have previously collaborated for Emraan Hashmi's 'Bard of Blood' and Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Betaal'.

