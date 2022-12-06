'Tone-deaf blunder': Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing Balenciaga at Manish Malhotra bash despite child porn row

Malaika Arora/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has been facing backlash over its recent campaign showing children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage and BDSM wear. Balenciaga put out a public apology and deleted all the campaign photos from its social media handles and website.

The same controversy was reignited last night when Malaika Arora, whose reality show Moving In With Malaika started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from last night, wore a Balenciaga dress at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash at the fashion designer's residence. In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl can be seen coming out from Malhotra's home and sitting inside her car.

In the comments section, netizens are brutally trolling Malaika for wearing the Balenciaga outfit. One Instagram user wrote, "Tone-deaf blunder or I guess when you don’t have talent, you have to find other ways to stay relevant", while another comment read, "are the Indian celebrities oblivious to how little kids were portrayed by Balenciaga?".

"Malaika supporting the pedophile brand as if she thinks everyone in India is illiterate or something. Does she think people don’t watch the news or she herself doesn’t? Or is it just another way to be controversial?", read another comment. Another user wrote, "How was she wearing Balenciaga after they posted children with BDSM toys sexualising children?". "Honestly very disappointing to see her wearing and supporting this brand!!! What was she thinking?!?!", read another comment.



READ | Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

Meanwhile, Manish's birthday bash was a star-studded affair with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in attendance.