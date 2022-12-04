Moving In With Malaika: Farah Khan reveals Shilpa Shetty was approached first for Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya

Farah Khan-Chaiyya Chaiyya/File photos

Malaika Arora's reality show Moving In With Malaika begins on December 5 on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. In the first episode, the ace choreographer, producer, and director Farah Khan will reveal that they approached five heroines before finalising Malaika for the iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Farah will come over to Malaika’s place for a friendly visit in the opening episode. The two will go back in time and reminisce about the making of Malaika Arora. They talk about her past, present, and much more. In their conversation, the Om Shanti Om director talks about the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, in which Malaika was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, and says, “You’re the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train."

She further adds, “Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and 2-3 other people. One had a phobia of climbing on the train, one was not available. Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history."



Shot on the top of a moving train, Chaiyya Chaiyya is regarded among the greatest hits of the music director AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar. In a recent interview, Malaika recalled how the Pathaan actor was worried about her safety while shooting the song choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by Sapna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the fashion diva said, "He (SRK) insisted that I should be harnessed because he was worried that I may fly off the train. But it is difficult to dance, imagine one part of you being harnessed and tied. But we did it".