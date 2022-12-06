Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 56th birthday on December 5 was a star-studded affair. Have a look at the viral photos.

From Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra's birthday bash last night was a star-studded affair with multiple Bollywood celebrities joining the famous fashion designer at his home for the grand celebrations. (All images: Viral Bhayani)