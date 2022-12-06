Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 56th birthday on December 5 was a star-studded affair. Have a look at the viral photos.
From Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra's birthday bash last night was a star-studded affair with multiple Bollywood celebrities joining the famous fashion designer at his home for the grand celebrations. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, whose most recent release was Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, wore a sexy outfit for the birthday party.
2. The Kapoor Sisters
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen in styling costumes at Manish's home for his birthday bash.
3. Varun Dhawan
The Bhediya star Varun Dhawan, who is celebrating the success of his recent release, wore a cool sweatshirt.
4. Karan Johar
Manish Malhotra's dear friend, producer, and filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the former's party.
5. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, who is set to star in Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's entertainer Cirkus, arrived in a black printed dress.
6. Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor, who starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera earlier this year, was also among the attendees.