Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff raises hotness quotient in black bralette, transparent top - Photos go VIRAL

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, may not be a part of the Bollywood film industry, however, she is as much of a fitness enthusiast as her brother and an avid social media user with almost a million followers.

Krishna, who often takes the internet by storm with her bikini photos, recently shared stunning photos from an event in which she wore a sexy black bralette with a transparent netted top. Krishna completed her look by wearing a pair of black pants. To complete her look, Krishna tied braids in the upper section of her hair and left the rest open.

Check out the photos here.

Within minutes the post received thousands of likes and comments and all of her fans took to the comments section to praise her for her fitness and chiseled body.

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, recently also made her acting debut in Rashi Sood's Punjabi song 'Kinni Kinni Vaari'.

Krishna, unlike her brother and father, has no plans to enter Bollywood; however, her most recent appearance has been well received by her followers. Krishna is the proud owner of MMA Matrix, a fitness centre in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Krishna had stated that she has no plans of making a debut in Bollywood as an actor. Krishna had said, "Probably not. Definitely not. For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood)."