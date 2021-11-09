Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff sets internet on fire with stunning new video – WATCH

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, isn't a Bollywood star like her brother Tiger Shroff or her father, but she has a sizable fan base. With her toned bikini body images, Krishna is known to increase the temperature on Instagram. Krishna made her acting debut recently in Rashi Sood's Punjabi song 'Kinni Kinni Vaari'.

She has recently uploaded a reel on Instagram in which she can be seen posing for her photoshoots.

Take a look at the video-

She had appeared on the cover of a few magazines and her photos were burning up the internet. The 28-year-old had donned all black for this bold photoshoot. Krishna could be seen wearing a bodysuit from Rocky Star which perfectly accentuated her toned curves. She had paired her look with a feather jacket and thigh-high boots.

Reacting to the photo, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani commented, “Wowww”.

Krishna Shroff has an evident sense of style when it comes to dressing up and posing. She broke the internet when she uploaded another photo from the cover of the magazine.

Krishna, unlike her brother and father, has no plans to enter Bollywood; however, her most recent appearance has been well received by her followers. Krishna is the proud owner of MMA Matrix, a fitness centre in Mumbai, for the uninitiated.