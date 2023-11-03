Headlines

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

The new promo of Tiger 3 highlights the duel between Salman Khan with Emraan Hashmi and gives another sneak peek at Katrina Kaif's towel fight.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. The makers have increased the excitement of the fans by sharing a new promo that gives a glimpse of high-octane action sequences and a gripping face-off between Emraan Hashmi and Salman.

In the promo, Emraan’s character challenges Tiger and says, “Iss baar tu harega Tiger, duniya ke nakshe se Hindustan ka vajood hi mita dunga.” The iconic dialogue of Tiger, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi,” is shown to viewers as a last-minute tease, which increases their interest in watching the film.

Yash Raj Films official Instagram handle posted the video and wrote in the caption, “One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Here's the promo of Tiger 3 

Earlier, makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, “Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it’s personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India’s best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family’s loss. The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan’s face was revealed at the end of the clip. Emraan can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

