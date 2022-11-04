Tiger 3: Ridhi Dogra to share screen space with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in Maneesh Sharma's actioner?

Ridhi Dogra-Tiger 3/File photos

Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks the return of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and the ISI agent Zoya Humaimi Rathore respectively. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film's release date was recently pushed from Eid to Diwali next year.

Though it hasn't been officially announced, Emraan Hashmi is being reported to play the main antagonist in Tiger 3. And now as per the latest reports, famous television actress Ridhi Dogra has also joined the film's cast and said to have been playing a pivotal role in Maneesh Sharma's actioner.

As per a source in Bollywood Hungama, "The casting of Tiger 3 is very strong. Apart from Salman - Katrina reuniting & Emraan joining the gang, Tiger 3 will also see well-renowned actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being Asur. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer."

It has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance as Pathaan in the threequel and the Sultan star will be seen in his Tiger avatar in the Siddharth Anand directorial since Yash Raj Productions is building a spy universe combing the characters of Pathaan, Tiger and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War.



READ | Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer gets postponed, to now release on Diwali 2023

Talking about the Tiger franchise, the first film Ek The Tiger in 2012 was directed by Kabir Khan and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also directed Salman in blockbusters namely Sultan and Bharat. The director is currently developing the script for his fourth film with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor.