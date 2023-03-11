Tiger 3: Leaked photos from the sets of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer actioner go viral

Tiger 3 photos leaked from sets/Twitter

After the superlative success of Pathaan, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe Tiger 3 has become the most awaited film of 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third film in the Tiger series brings back Salman Khan as the Indian spy Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, and Katrina Kaif as the Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi. Though it has not been officially confirmed, Emraan Hashmi stars as the main antagonist.

The film is currently being shot in Turkey and some pictures from behind the sets have been shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. In a couple of pictures, Salman is seen seated on a boat and seated in the driver's seat of a car which is being handled by a stunt director on the top. The photos have gone viral on social media.

It has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special cameo in his Pathaan avatar in Tiger 3. It is being reported that Shah Rukh and Salman's action-packed sequence will be shot in April-end in Mumbai and is expected to deliver full-on paisa vasool entertainment for the audiences.

All three films in the Tiger franchise are directed by different filmmakers. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar in 2012 and 2017 respectively. Maneesh Sharma's last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller Fan in 2016.

Tiger 3 was initially slated to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid, but now Salman's home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres worldwide on the festive occasion. The multi-starrer Farhad Samji directorial features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam among others in prominent roles.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 crossover required six months of planning, scene being called 'paisa vasool'