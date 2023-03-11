Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tiger 3: Leaked photos from the sets of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer actioner go viral

Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo in his Pathaan avatar. The next film in the YRF Spy Universe releases on Diwali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Tiger 3: Leaked photos from the sets of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer actioner go viral
Tiger 3 photos leaked from sets/Twitter

After the superlative success of Pathaan, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe Tiger 3 has become the most awaited film of 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third film in the Tiger series brings back Salman Khan as the Indian spy Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, and Katrina Kaif as the Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi. Though it has not been officially confirmed, Emraan Hashmi stars as the main antagonist.

The film is currently being shot in Turkey and some pictures from behind the sets have been shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. In a couple of pictures, Salman is seen seated on a boat and seated in the driver's seat of a car which is being handled by a stunt director on the top. The photos have gone viral on social media.

It has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special cameo in his Pathaan avatar in Tiger 3. It is being reported that Shah Rukh and Salman's action-packed sequence will be shot in April-end in Mumbai and is expected to deliver full-on paisa vasool entertainment for the audiences.

All three films in the Tiger franchise are directed by different filmmakers. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar in 2012 and 2017 respectively. Maneesh Sharma's last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller Fan in 2016.

Tiger 3 was initially slated to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid, but now Salman's home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres worldwide on the festive occasion. The multi-starrer Farhad Samji directorial features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam among others in prominent roles.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 crossover required six months of planning, scene being called 'paisa vasool'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.