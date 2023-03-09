Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 crossover required six months of planning, scene being called 'paisa vasool'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan

Pathaan brought the YRF Spy Universe together, first with some Easter eggs and crossover, and then with the biggest cameo of them all. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer features Salman Khan reprise his role from the Tiger films, essentially tying the two movies. Now, Shah Rukh will return the favour by filming a cameo for Tiger 3, something that had been hinted in Pathaan.

We earlier reported that Shah Rukh will be shooting a ‘never-seen-before’ action sequence with Salman for Tiger 3 and has given one week for the shoot. Now, sources tell us that the planning and execution of this scene took over six months of planning between director Maneesh Sharma and YRF head Aditya Chopra as they wanted to take it a notch higher than Pathaan.

A source tells us, “When SRK and Salman’s sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that’s the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline. Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full on paisa vasool entertainement that is also a spectacle for audiences.”

Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 in Mumbai in April-end. Seven days of shoot means that Shah Rukh is definitely doing more than just a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the film. Earlier, the source had said, “One can rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. Here are the biggest megastars of Indian cinema doing action like never seen before in their unique styles.”

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes War and Pathaan. The film also sees Katrina Kaif reprising her role as ISI agent and Tiger’s wife Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist. The film will be releasing in theatres this Diwali.