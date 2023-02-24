Search icon
Here's when Shah Rukh Khan will join Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi for Tiger 3 shoot

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to reunite on the big screen in Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Yash Raj Films has officially launched the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has been one of the main highlights of the blockbuster. Now, the audience can't wait to see Shah Rukh and Salman reunite on the big screen in Tiger 3.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third installment in the Tiger series is set to release on Diwali 2023. The film will also see Katrina Kaif return as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. As per the latest sources, SRK will shoot for his action-packed sequences for the threequel in April.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot are being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."

"Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres", the source further added.

Meanwhile, after Pathaan and Tiger 3, the YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has developed the script for a two-hero action film with both the superstars in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen going against each other, similar to Iron Man vs Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe. It is being planned as the biggest action film in Indian cinema. 

