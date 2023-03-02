Shah Rukh Khan to film 'never-seen-before' action sequence with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, shoot details inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan

Pathaan brought the YRF Spy Universe together, first with some Easter eggs and crossover, and then with the biggest cameo of them all. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer features Salman Khan reprise his role from the Tiger films, essentially tying the two movies. Now, Shah Rukh will return the favour by filming a cameo for Tiger 3, something that had been hinted in Pathaan.

Details of Shah Rukh Khan’s shooting schedule for Tiger 3 have now been revealed. A source tells us that Shah Rukh will be giving one full week to the shoot of Tiger 3 and going by the buzz, the actor is set to shoot some action sequences. At the end of his cameo in Pathaan, Salman had said that Tiger is going on a ‘big mission’ where he’d need Pathaan’s help. Shah Rukh’s cameo in Toger 3 will pick off from there.

A source tells us, “Audiences have seen and loved SRK & Salman together in Pathaan and they will be thrilled to find out what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have in mind for Pathaan and Tiger to meet again in Tiger 3. SRK is going to shoot for 7 days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor.”

Seven days of shoot means that Shah Rukh is definitely doing more than just a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the film. The source adds, “The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences. YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember. YRF Spy Universe is only going to take the theatrical experience of every film up by a few notches. While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can be rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. Here are the biggest megastars of Indian cinema doing action like never seen before in their unique styles.”

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes War and Pathaan. The film also sees Katrina Kaif reprising her role as ISI agent and Tiger’s wife Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist. The film will be releasing in theatres this Diwali.