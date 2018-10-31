'Thugs Of Hindostan' song Manzoor-E-Khuda: Katrina Kaif looks exotic but it's Fatima Sana Shaikh who's got us intrigued

The teaser of 'Manzoor-e-Khuda', third song from 'Thugs Of Hindostan', was released on Wednesday. Yash Raj Films described the song as one that sets the mood for action and adventure. "This Diwali, get ready for an explosion of action and adventure!," YRF tweeted from their official handle.

The over one-minute-long teaser sees Katrina Kaif aka Suraiyya burning the dance floor, once again, with her scintillating dance moves. The teaser is punctuated with glimpses of thugs - Khudabaksh (Amitabh Bachchan), Firangi Mullah (Aamir Khan) and Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) fighting off the East India Company in a sea-battle.

However, 'Manzoor-E-Khuda' ends on a cliff-hanging scene of a sword fight between Firangi and Khudabaksh, leaving us confused whose side Firangi is actually on.

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal, and is composed by music-director duo Ajay-Atul. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for the number.

There's something about the song that doesn't click. The tune isn't catchy enough and Big B's dialogues sound over-dramatic. Surprisingly even Aamir fails to leave an impact. Katrina's moves are impeccable, no doubt. But, after having seen the teaser of Suraiyya, 'Manzoor-E-Khuda' seems like a step-down.

The only character that has got our interests piqued, is that of Zafira, the only female in Khudabaksh's army.

Watch the 'Manzoor-e-Khuda' here -

'Thugs of Hindostan' will witness two of the biggest Bollywood superstars- Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan- sharing screen space for the first time.

The movie is set in the era of 1975 when the East India Company ruled over India and is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug'. It is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.