Throwback Video: When Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his 'cosmic connection' with R Madhavan

It's R Madhavan's birthday on June 1 and the actor has turned 51 this year. An interesting fact about the actor-filmmaker is that he is one of the first ones to mark his presence when India just started producing web series. Madhavan played the lead role in Amazon Prime Video's 'Breathe' which streamed in 2018. Then in 2020, Abhishek Bachchan took over the show with 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

Talking about Madhavan and Abhishek, the actors have a lot of similarities when it comes to their career which DNA even spoke about with Bachchan. Both the actors made their movie debut in 2000 - Madhavan with 'Alaipayuthey' and Abhishek with 'Refugee'. Both played the same character in Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' which he simultaneously shot in Tamil as 'Aaytha Ezhuthu'. Moreover, Abhishek starred in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Run' which had Madhavan in the leading role.

Talking about the sheer coincidences, Abhishek had told DNA in 2020, "There's a cosmic connection with Maddy and me. He's a wonderful actor for who I have a lot of respect. He's an actor I can thankfully call my friend. He's just so talented and such a nice guy. I'm very happy to share all these coincidences with him."

Abhishek and Madhavan even shared screen space in Mani Ratnam's 'Guru' in which the former played the titular role.

Currently, Madhavan is gearing up for his directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wherein he plays the leading role of Nambi Narayanan. The film is releasing in multiple languages namely Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.