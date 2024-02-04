Twitter
Bollywood

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

After starring in Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Madhuri Dixit rejected Hum Saath Saath Hain, and she explained why she rejected a role in ensemble family drama.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Salman Khan had some iconic on-screen pairing with actresses that are still celebrated among his fans. We all love Prem-Suman (Salman-Bhagyashree) from Maine Pyar Kiya, Samir-Nandini (Salman-Aishwarya Rai) in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Radhe-Nirjala (Salman-Bhumika Chawla) from Tere Naam, and Chulbul Pandey-Rajjo (Salman-Sonakshi Sinha) from Dabangg.

These pairs have a strong fanbase, and Salman's fans watch the films mentioned above to enjoy the on-screen chemistry their star has with his co-star. One of Salman's heroines refused to team up with him after giving one of the all-time blockbusters of the 1990s. A co-star of Salman rejected an ensemble film, co-starring Salman, because she was not ready to play his bhabhi. She's none other than Madhuri Dixit. 

Madhuri Dixit rejected this film of Salman Khan

As per media reports, Madhuri was offered a role in Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), but she rejected the film. This might come as a surprise that Madhuri rejected a film from the director who gave her one of the biggest hits of her career, Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). 

When Hum Saath Saath Hain was in the pre-production stage, Madhuri was offered the role of Sadhna, but the actress was not keen to play Bhabhi to Prem (Salman). Madhuri thought that the public wont accept her and Salman as on-screen bhabhi-devar after being lovers in HAHK. Finally, Tabu replaced Madhuri, and she played his on-screen bhabhi. 

Madhuri explained her reason for rejecting Hum Saath Saath Hain

In an interview with Rediff, Madhuri explained why she backed out from the film, despite liking the script. "If you put me in Tabu’s place and visualise Salman touching my feet, I think people would have hooted in the theatres. And I think it’s right, because of 'HAHK', which was a love story between Salman and me." Madhuri further revealed that she was interested in playing Karisma and Neelam's characters, but Sooraj didn't found her apt for these roles. Hum Saath Saath Hain was released on November 5, 1999, and it became blockbuster.

