This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

Many such films have been made in the film industry which created history when they were released on the silver screen. Even after years, there is one film the record of which remains unbroken.

Makers work hard to make every scene of their films perfect. Many times their hard work also pays off. But many times, even after trying hard, films fail at the box office. Years ago too, such a film of Amitabh Bachchan was released, whose record even Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan have not been able to break till now.

Many such films have been made in the film industry which created history when they were released on the silver screen. Even after years, no film could compete with them. A similar film of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra had created a stir at the box office. The perfection of direction in this film was so great that it took 3 years to film just one scene.

When that multi-starrer film was released on the silver screen, it broke many records at the box office. Many scenes of the film were worked on very minutely. The director worked hard to make these scenes perfect. It took three years to film one scene. Many big stars were also seen in this multi-starrer film. We are talking about the film Sholay.

When the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, which shook the box office by creating many records, was released, it was loved by audiences. The earnings of this film created a stir at the box office. Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jaya Bachchan were seen in important roles in the star cast of the film.

People still like to watch the film Sholay released in 1975 with great interest. Every scene of the film, dialogue, and songs of the film are still popular among the fans. From Hema Malini and Dharmendra's spat to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's romance, Sholay made a home in the hearts of people.

Ramesh Sippy did not want to see any shortcomings in his film. Due to his perfection, he spent 3 years filming a scene of Amitabh Bachchan in which Jaya Bachchan is lighting the lantern and Amitabh Bachchan is seen playing the mouth organ.

The scene for which Ramesh Sippy was waiting was not getting the perfect shot. Amitabh Bachchan himself had mentioned this scene in one of his interviews.

The names of films like Baahubali, Dangal, Pathaan, and RRR are often mentioned among the most-watched Indian films. However, there is one record these films have not been able to break.

According to IMDB's estimates, when Sholay was re-released after several decades, it was watched by 15 to 18 crore viewers in India alone. The film created a stir in foreign countries. In Russia, Sholay sold 4.8 crore tickets, and overall 6 crore tickets were sold. Nearly 2 crore people across the world watched this blockbuster film. Sholay was watched by approximately 22 to 26 crore viewers worldwide. The film reportedly sold 25 crore tickets, a record which no other film has broken so far.

