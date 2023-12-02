Meet Bollywood actress who rejected working with Rajinikanth 4 times, first film was super flop, now net worth is...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not have had a successful start at the box office but the actress today is considered one of the most successful in the film industry and enjoys a huge fanbase of her own. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Rajinikanth is one of the most respected actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fanbase. Rajinikanth, known as Thalaivar, is one actor that everyone wishes to work with, However, did you know there is one actress who has rejected working with Rajinikanth four times in a row?

As per a report in the Times of India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected four offers by Rajinikanth in a row. She was first offered Rajinikanth's superhit film Padayappa starring Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also offered Baba, Chandramukhi, and Sivaji: The Boss which were all rejected by the actress.

It was eventually in Enthiran when Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally worked together. The film is also known as Robot. It was directed by Shankar and was a blockbuster that won two National Film Awards - Best Special Effects for V Srinivas Mohan and Best Production Design for Sabu Cyril.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not part of the sequel of the film titled Robot 2.0 which starred Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her film career with Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. Iruvar was directed by Mani Ratnam and was inspired by the lives of M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. The film had an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu, and Nassar. Despite such big names, Iruvar was a flop at the box office. Iruvar's final collections in Chennai stood between Rs 60–70 lakh and in Tamil Nadu at around Rs 3.50 crore.

It is said that Mani Ratnam reportedly lost close to Rs 1.2 crore on the film. The film later became a cult classic.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married into the Bachchan family. She married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's success is her own which has helped her accumulate wealth over the years as a model, actress, brand deals, etc. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 776 crore, which makes her one of the richest actresses in the Indian film industry.

