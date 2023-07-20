Headlines

This star kid to make OTT debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3: Report

According to reports, Karan Johar is turning the Student of the Year franchise into a web series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Shanaya Kapoor recently grabbed headlines when she bagged the role in Mohanlal’s upcoming film. Now, if reports are to be believed, the actress will be making her OTT debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming movie.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Karan Johar is all set to turn the Student of the Year franchise into a web series in partnership with Disney+Hotstar. The report also stated that the filmmaker will introduce Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor for Student of the Year 3 which will mark her foray into OTT. 

The report further stated that the project is currently in the pre-production phase and is scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of the year. Though the plot of the movie is being kept under wraps, the work on the project is going in full swing and the director for the series will be finalized within a month. 

The report stated, “Karan Johar has planned her early Bollywood career very carefully and is making sure she is presented in the best possible way in her first few projects.” 

Though Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut was already planned with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, the film, however, had to be shelved. She will now be making her South debut with Mohanlal’s pan-India action entertainer Vrushabha. 

Talking about her South debut, Shanaya Kapoor said in an interview, "I am highly excited about facing the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one that has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it and is being made on a massive scale. It’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited about, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal Sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful."

Meanwhile, apart from the latest update, Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on July 28.

