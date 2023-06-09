Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy dance moves, fans call her ‘younger version of Katrina Kaif'

Shanaya Kapoor reminds fans of Katrina Kaif as she flaunts her sexy dance moves

Shanaya Kapoor who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, however, she is already grabbing headlines for her sizzling dance moves that have fans comparing her to Katrina Kaif.

On Thursday, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a jaw-dropping video flaunting her sexy dance moves on the song Gali Gali sung by Neha Kakkar. Shanya was seen wearing a green sports bra from Puma and a black low-waist lower. She kept her locks open while dancing which gave her a sensuous look. Shanaya’s dance video didn’t only get love from the audience but also a big shoutout from her friends and family.

Shanaya Kapoor’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor was mesmerized by her sister’s dance moves and commented, “Too good.” Her BFF Suhana Kapoor wrote, “Wowww, amazing.” Her mother Maheep Kapoor also commented, Whoottt, Whoott.” Shanaya’s dance moves impressed netizens and some even compared her to Katrina Kaif. One of the comments read, “If Katrina Kaif had a daughter.” Another wrote, “Another Katrina Kaif of this generation, can’t wait to see your debut.” Another fan commented, “She looks like a younger version of Katrina, beautiful.” Another commented, “Mini Katrina Kaif.”

Though Shanaya Kapoor hasn’t made her debut yet, however, she already enjoys a huge fan following. She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood soon with the film Bedhadak. She will start shooting for the film this year. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar. Shanaya will be seen sharing the screen with Lakshay Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved film Dostana 2. The movie also stars Gurfateh Pirzada.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie. The action-thriller movie is scheduled to release on Diwali. The actress also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

