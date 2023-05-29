Shanaya Kapoor massively trolled for bold pics in tight, pink bodycon dress: 'Everyone's trying to be a Kardashian...'

Shanaya Kapoor in her new sultry look

Shanaya Kapoor gave a glimpse of her new hot and bold avatar in her recent pictures that she posted on social media on Sunday. The actress shared a bunch of pictures dressed in a tight, pink bodycon dress on Instagram on Sunday. While many praised her for the new look, a few social media users slammed her too, for ‘trying to look like a Kardashian’.

On Sunday evening, Shanaya took to Instagram to share a carousel post that had five pictures of herself in the pink dress. “Come on barbie let’s go party,” Shanaya captioned the post, referring to the viral hit by Aqua from the 1990s and the upcoming Barbie film. Shanaya’s BFF Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, left a number of comments on the post, praising the look. Many others like Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh also praised Shanaya.

However, a number of comments said that the actress was trying too hard. “I don’t know if this seductive hot look suits you. You are trying too hard,” wrote one. Another added, “Stay sweet. Dont join the rat race.” The picture was shared by fan clubs and netizens on other platforms as well. On Reddit, it was shared with the caption: “Everyone's just trying to be a Kardashian/ Jenner so hard,” implying that Shanaya was trying to ape the looks popularised by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their sisters. A user commented, “Sab hi ek jaise kyu dikhte hain? (Why do all of them look the same).”

Shanaya isn’t the first celeb to be unfavourably compared to the Kardashian-Jenners this week. Nora Fatehi was also accused of ‘trying to copy Kim Kardashian’ on pictures of her recent look from the IIFA Awards in Dubai.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is set to make her bollywood debut soon. Her reported debut project Bedhadak, produced by Karan Johar, has been delayed but is still on track, as per the filmmaker.