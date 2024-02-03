This singer was voted out of reality show, saw failed marriage, removed from films after row with superstar, is now...

Twitter
Headlines

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

9 Bollywood celebs who succumbed to cancer

9 biggest controversies of Poonam Pandey

8 foods you should never cook in pressure cooker

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This singer was voted out of reality show, saw failed marriage, removed from films after row with superstar, is now...

Known as the King of Playback Music in Bollywood, Arijit Singh's journey started ate a very young age

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hailed as the King of Playback Music in Bollywood, Arijit Singh's journey started from humble beginnings, building his kingdom one step at a time. Born in the serene town of Murshidabad to a Bengali mother and a Punjabi father, he became one of the most loved singers in India.

Early life

Arijit Singh, born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, comes from a diverse background with a Punjabi Sikh father, Kakkar Singh, and a Bengali Hindu mother, Aditi Singh. His family roots trace back to Lahore after the Partition.  He started his musical journey early, receiving training at home, influenced by his maternal aunt, grandmother, and uncle who played the tabla.

Arijit Singh's musical journey started when his guru, Rajendra Prasad Hazari, encouraged him to leave his hometown and participate in the reality show Fame Gurukul (2005) at the age of 18, aiming to revive the declining tradition of Indian classical music. Despite being eliminated and finishing in sixth place due to audience polling, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recognised his talent during the show. Bhansali asked Arijit to sing Yun Shabnami for his film Saawariya, but the song was never released as the script changed during production.

After Fame Gurukul, Kumar Taurani of Tips signed him for an album that was never released. Singh later won the reality show 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil, using the prize money of Rs 1 million to build his recording studio. In 2010, Arijit Singh collaborated with Pritam on three films—Golmaal 3, Crook, and Action Replayy.

Breakthrough

His breakthrough came in Aashiqui 2, where he played a lead and key vocalist, gaining prominence with the release of the song "Tum Hi Ho," which won him various awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. In the same year, his songs from the Telugu movie Swamy Ra Ra also gained popularity.

Controversies:

Public apology to Salman Khan: Arijit Singh publicly apologised to actor Salman Khan during an award function for a past incident. It all started at an award function where the singer said something to Salaman that he found insulting. Arijit Singh, in 2016, posted a public apology on Facebook to Salman Khan, mentioning that he had unintentionally hurt Khan's feelings and requested him to retain his song in the movie Tubelight. However, he later deleted the post.

His songs were removed from films including Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. 

Twitter Controversy with Wajid Khan: There was a Twitter controversy involving Arijit Singh and the late music composer Wajid Khan. Arijit posted a series of tweets accusing Wajid Khan of misconduct during a live show. The tweets were later deleted, and the matter seemed to be resolved privately.

Failed marriage

Arijit Singh was initially married to Ruprekha Banerjee, a fellow contestant from the reality show Fame Gurukul where they both participated. However, their marriage ended in divorce. Arijit Singh later got married to Koel Roy, his childhood friend. The couple has been relatively private about their personal life.

Needless to say but Arijit Singh overcame every obstacle to become India's favourite singer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Weather update: Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, downpours to continue today

Meet China's richest man who once worked as construction worker, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

White House: US-India drone deal holds "significant potential" for strategic technology cooperation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE