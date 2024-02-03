This singer was voted out of reality show, saw failed marriage, removed from films after row with superstar, is now...

Hailed as the King of Playback Music in Bollywood, Arijit Singh's journey started from humble beginnings, building his kingdom one step at a time. Born in the serene town of Murshidabad to a Bengali mother and a Punjabi father, he became one of the most loved singers in India.

Early life

Arijit Singh, born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, comes from a diverse background with a Punjabi Sikh father, Kakkar Singh, and a Bengali Hindu mother, Aditi Singh. His family roots trace back to Lahore after the Partition. He started his musical journey early, receiving training at home, influenced by his maternal aunt, grandmother, and uncle who played the tabla.

Arijit Singh's musical journey started when his guru, Rajendra Prasad Hazari, encouraged him to leave his hometown and participate in the reality show Fame Gurukul (2005) at the age of 18, aiming to revive the declining tradition of Indian classical music. Despite being eliminated and finishing in sixth place due to audience polling, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recognised his talent during the show. Bhansali asked Arijit to sing Yun Shabnami for his film Saawariya, but the song was never released as the script changed during production.

After Fame Gurukul, Kumar Taurani of Tips signed him for an album that was never released. Singh later won the reality show 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil, using the prize money of Rs 1 million to build his recording studio. In 2010, Arijit Singh collaborated with Pritam on three films—Golmaal 3, Crook, and Action Replayy.

Breakthrough

His breakthrough came in Aashiqui 2, where he played a lead and key vocalist, gaining prominence with the release of the song "Tum Hi Ho," which won him various awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. In the same year, his songs from the Telugu movie Swamy Ra Ra also gained popularity.

Controversies:

Public apology to Salman Khan: Arijit Singh publicly apologised to actor Salman Khan during an award function for a past incident. It all started at an award function where the singer said something to Salaman that he found insulting. Arijit Singh, in 2016, posted a public apology on Facebook to Salman Khan, mentioning that he had unintentionally hurt Khan's feelings and requested him to retain his song in the movie Tubelight. However, he later deleted the post.

His songs were removed from films including Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Twitter Controversy with Wajid Khan: There was a Twitter controversy involving Arijit Singh and the late music composer Wajid Khan. Arijit posted a series of tweets accusing Wajid Khan of misconduct during a live show. The tweets were later deleted, and the matter seemed to be resolved privately.

Failed marriage

Arijit Singh was initially married to Ruprekha Banerjee, a fellow contestant from the reality show Fame Gurukul where they both participated. However, their marriage ended in divorce. Arijit Singh later got married to Koel Roy, his childhood friend. The couple has been relatively private about their personal life.

Needless to say but Arijit Singh overcame every obstacle to become India's favourite singer.