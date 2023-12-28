This producer almost went bankrupt, Amitabh, Zeenat did his movie for free to help, died before release, film became...

The story of this film had no buyers, and Salim-Javed gave this story to the producer for free. One advice of Manoj Kumar improved this film to a different level.

In the show business, filmmaking is a team effort. A producer may have money to invest, but he may not reap profits if didn't have the best script, perfect director, and pitch-perfect casting. Here's a movie starring Amitabh Bachchan that became one of the biggest blockbusters of 1978. However, the journey of this film wasn't a cakewalk, and one piece of advice from a veteran filmmaker-actor rewrote the fate of Don.

When Nariman Irani didn't have money to buy the story for his film

Producer Nariman Irani suffered a major loss of Rs 12 lakh after his first production flopped badly. Nariman had a huge loan, and to recover the losses, he decided to make another film. As per news reports, Nariman went to the iconic screenwriter duo Salim-Javed for a story. Nariman met them to get a story for his film, but he had a limited budget. After hearing 2-3 expensive story ideas, the writer-duo gave him a story that no one bought. Salim-Javed offered Nariman Don and told him that if the movie works, then they will charge for the story.

Not only Salim-Javed, but even Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Chandra Barot did Don for free

After Nariman locked the script, he started looking for a director and actors. Before becoming a producer, Nariman worked as a cinematographer in Manoj Kumar's Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. During the making of this film, he met Amitabh, Zeenat, and Chandra (who assisted Manoj Kumar).

Nariman had good relations with the trio. Thus, after locking the script, he approached Amitabh and Zeenat for lead roles and Chandra for direction. The actor and director knew the struggle Nariman was going through. They decided to back the film without charging any money. Yes, Amitabh, Zeenat, and Chandra did Don for free, and they decided to take money only if it would work at the box office.

Manoj Kumar's crucial advice that saved Don

Nariman narrated the script to his mentor, Manoj Kumar, and he advised him to put a light-hearted song in the second half that would entertain the audience and give them a break from high-voltage action drama. After hearing his advice, Nariman approached Kalyanji-Anandji, and they gave him the song Khaike Paan Banraswala. The song became a highlight of the film.

Enjoy the song Khaike Paan Banaraswala

The tragedy that could have shelved Don

Before the completion, Nariman Irani passed away due to a tragic accident that happened at Kamalistan Studio. Nariman's wife, Salman Irani and others put their 100% in making this film a grand spectacle. Reportedly, Don was released without much publicity, but the movie found its audience and became the third biggest hit of 1978.