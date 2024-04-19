This political drama was rejected by SRK, Aamir; failed despite having 3 stars, director never worked in Bollywood again

This political action drama film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and later flopped at the box office.

Many political dramas like Rajneeti, Sarkar, Article 370 and more entertained the audience and also became a hit at the box office. However, there is one political action drama film which despite a strong storyline and three stars, flopped at the box office.

The film we are talking about was rejected by two superstars and though the performances of the actors were much appreciated by the audience, the film tanked at the box office and pushed the director to never work in Bollywood again. It is none other than Nayak: The Real Hero.

Helmed by Shankar, who is known for making hit films like Indian Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and more, Nayak: The Real Hero starred Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, and Amrish Puri in lead roles and was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan. The film revolves around the story of how a cameraman and, later, television presenter, who accidentally hears and records the conversation between the police with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Balraj Chauhan (Puri), later is challenged to take over his job for a day and he won hearts in a single day.

Despite featuring stars like Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and made in Rs 21 crore, the film managed to collect only Rs 20 crore. However, do you know that Anil Kapoor was not the first choice of Shankar for the role? Yes, Shankar approached Aamir Khan to play the lead. He then said, "But the two of us faced a huge communication gap." After this, the filmmaker approached Shah Rukh Khan but he also turned down because he had played a television reporter in his home production Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) which had just released and he wasn't keen on taking on a similar role at such a short interval.

Nayak: The Real Hero marked the debut of Shankar in Bollywood. However, upon release, it also turned out to be his last Bollywood film. Yes, after this film, Shankar never worked in Bollywood again but did earn a lot of success making Tamil films and is now one of the top directors. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of two of his films, Game Changer which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, and Indian 2 which stars Kamal Haasan and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

