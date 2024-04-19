This political drama was rejected by SRK, Aamir; failed despite having 3 stars, director never worked in Bollywood again

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why blindly emulate digital competition regulations and what are the risks, rewards

Best IVF clinic in Pune: Femcare Fertility

Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2011 crore, posted revenue of Rs...

Remarks on Allopathy: SC asks yoga guru Ramdev to include complainants in plea for stay of criminal probe

India's biggest superstar worked in 17 back-to-back hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why blindly emulate digital competition regulations and what are the risks, rewards

Best IVF clinic in Pune: Femcare Fertility

Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2011 crore, posted revenue of Rs...

10 surreal images of galaxies captured by NASA

Most expensive Mughal monuments

Iron deficiency: 8 foods to prevent anaemia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

'Divyanka Tripathi is in pain...': Vivek Dahiya shares serious health update about actress

India's biggest superstar worked in 17 back-to-back hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is..

Meet actress who worked with Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, married man with Rs 10000 crore net worth, her husband is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This political drama was rejected by SRK, Aamir; failed despite having 3 stars, director never worked in Bollywood again

This political action drama film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and later flopped at the box office.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Sushmita Sen's still from Nayak: The Real Hero (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many political dramas like Rajneeti, Sarkar, Article 370 and more entertained the audience and also became a hit at the box office. However, there is one political action drama film which despite a strong storyline and three stars, flopped at the box office. 

The film we are talking about was rejected by two superstars and though the performances of the actors were much appreciated by the audience, the film tanked at the box office and pushed the director to never work in Bollywood again. It is none other than Nayak: The Real Hero. 

Helmed by Shankar, who is known for making hit films like Indian Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and more, Nayak: The Real Hero starred Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, and Amrish Puri in lead roles and was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan. The film revolves around the story of how a cameraman and, later, television presenter, who accidentally hears and records the conversation between the police with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Balraj Chauhan (Puri), later is challenged to take over his job for a day and he won hearts in a single day. 

Despite featuring stars like Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and made in Rs 21 crore, the film managed to collect only Rs 20 crore. However, do you know that Anil Kapoor was not the first choice of Shankar for the role? Yes, Shankar approached Aamir Khan to play the lead. He then said, "But the two of us faced a huge communication gap." After this, the filmmaker approached Shah Rukh Khan but he also turned down because he had played a television reporter in his home production Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) which had just released and he wasn't keen on taking on a similar role at such a short interval.

Nayak: The Real Hero marked the debut of Shankar in Bollywood. However, upon release, it also turned out to be his last Bollywood film. Yes, after this film, Shankar never worked in Bollywood again but did earn a lot of success making Tamil films and is now one of the top directors. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of two of his films, Game Changer which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, and Indian 2 which stars Kamal Haasan and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Campaign ends for Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule, key constituencies

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Ram Navami 2024: Know shubh muhurat, vidhi for puja and more

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as 'Angry Rantman', dies at 27

Watch: Dubai’s sky turns green amid heavy rainfall and storm, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement