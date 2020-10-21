'This papa doesn't preach': Anil Kapoor goes shirtless, shares fitness journey in latest post

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to make a confession.

Talking about his 'weak point' the actor-turned-fitness enthusiast shared how he has adopted a new approach to eating with a goal of achieving a sharper look since lockdown.

Anil Kapoor wrote on his verified Instagram account, "Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly."

"During the lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I`ve learned through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved," Anil added.

"From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at mealtime. Fitness is never a one-man/ women crusade, it`s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get the family involved and onboard to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success)," Anil wrote in the long Instagram note.

"Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it," he concluded.

Days ago, Anil mentioned that he had been struggling with Achilles' tendon for the last 10 years.

He mentioned in his Instagram post, that while doctors around the world suggested surgery, he, with the help Dr Muller's 'series of rejuvenating treatments', recovered without having to undergo one.

"I had been suffering from an Achilles` tendon issue for over 10 years...Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr. Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments, took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping... without any surgery..." wrote the actor.

Kapoor took to his verified Instagram account to share the story of his 'miraculous' recovery. He also shared photographs where he can be seen skipping with a rope and posing happily with his doctor.

With the theatres now open, "Malang", which features Kapoor, is among films that will be re-released.