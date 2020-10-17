Anil Kapoor recalls 10-year-struggle with 'Achilles` tendon', reveals how he recovered without surgery

On Friday, veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, known for giving several hit films in his career spanning over four decades, recently took to Instagram to reveal that he has been battling Achilles` tendon woes for 10 years.

Writing about the same in an Instagram post, Anil mentions that while doctors around the world suggested surgery, he, with the help Dr Muller's 'series of rejuvenating treatments', recovered without having to undergo a surgery.

Kapoor took to his verified Instagram account to share the story of his 'miraculous' recovery. He also shared photographs where he can be seen skipping with a rope and posing happily with his doctor.

"I had been suffering from a Achilles` tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments, took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping... without any surgery..." wrote the actor.

A fitness enthusiast, Anil Kapoor, treats his fans and followers on social media with his workout photos and videos, unintentionally inspiring thousands to take their health and fitness seriously and most importantly indulge in some activity to remain fit.

Last month, the 63-year-old actor had shared a video where he can be seen sprinting on the beach.

"During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It`s not about the location but about the dedication," he had captioned the video.

Earlier, even Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi praised Anil's fitness regime. Quote tweeting Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for him, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you @AnilKapoor Ji. Your fitness regime can inspire many youngsters out there! (sic)."

Thank you @AnilKapoor Ji. Your fitness regime can inspire many youngsters out there! https://t.co/zH12DOA02s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

With the theatres reopening, "Malang", which features Kapoor, is among films that have been re-released.