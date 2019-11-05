'This one is my blessing, friend, confidant, one true love': Anushka Sharma's loved-up post for birthday boy Virat Kohli

Only a few hours are left for Virat Kohli's birthday to get over and fans have been waiting for Anushka Sharma's wish for him. Even though the couple is spending their time together in Bhutan, fans do want to see the actor's heartfelt message for her husband. Earlier today, Virat had shared a photo with Anushka wherein both are enjoying their breakfast with the breathtaking view of the mountains. Now finally Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos to wish Kohli.

In the first photo, the couple is seen posing inside a temple with a lot of diyas lit up. Both keep their cute smiles intact while posing for the camera. While in the second one, they are seen lighting up the diyas and it's a candid click. In the final photo, Virat and Anushka are looking simply the best while posing for a selfie.

The actor captioned the post stating, "This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidant, My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love."

Yesterday, Anushka had shared a series of photos from their Bhutan trip and wrote, "Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever."