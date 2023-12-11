Headlines

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, or Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor has been awarded with Italy's highest civilian honour.

Dec 11, 2023

Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were awarded France's highest civilian honour, the Knight of the Legion Honor, and Aishwarya was awarded France's second highest civilian honour. Now, another Bollywood actor has been awarded the highest civilian honour in Italy. 

The actor we are talking about remains one of the first international actors from India who started out in Hindi films, worked in Hollywood films, and became a star in Europe. He is none other than Kabir Bedi. At the private ceremony overlooking the Gateway of India in Mumbai, he was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic (Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the highest Italian civilian honour. After the formal ceremony, there was a special live musical performance by Niccolo Fabi which set off the celebrations perfectly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about receiving the honour, Kabir Bedi said, “This is a very emotional award for me, Being presented the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest honour, is the fulfillment of my life’s work in Italy. It’s even higher than Cavaliere (Knight), which they made me twelve years ago. It gives me great joy to see Prime Minister Meloni and Modi complimenting each other on the internet with #Melodi. Now it’s time for the great film industries of Italy and India to produce world-class films together.”
 
Kabir gave a heartwarming speech thanking Italy and the Italian people for their enduring love over the years. He thanked his wife, children, and grandchildren for their presence and the joy they bring into his life. This double honour, he said, was “a goose-bumps moment” for him. He recalled that his journey of being Sandokan began one hundred meters from where they were standing today, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. That’s where he met the director and Producer of the Sandokan series for the very first time. “Life has come full circle,” Kabir said.

Alessandro De Masi the Consul General of Italy read the words of the President Mattarealla of Italy in his speech. “Kabir Bedi… is tied to Italy over the last 30 years by an extraordinary human and artistic partnership”. The scroll of honour was signed by President Mattarella and counter-signed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
 
He said, “Kabir keeps on playing, decade after decade, an extraordinary role in promoting better relations between India and Italy. His popularity is widespread across all generations in Italy. This is the reason why the President of the Republic of Italy has decided to present him with one of Italy’s highest decorations, The Order of Merit. Kabir is very special for all of us Italians.”
 
The Ambassador to Italy, Vicenzo De Luca said, “Kabir is not only a great promoter and a profound admirer of Italy, in India and around the several countries where he is known. Kabir is a sincere friend of Italy, strongly bonded to it. As often he likes to define himself, Kabir “feels like an Italian in India and an Indian in Italy”. This award, the most prestigious Italian honorific one, ultimately recognizes his unconditional feeling and passionate dedication to Italy.”

Kabir Bedi has worked in over 60 Indian films and has also featured as the villain in the James Bond film Octopussy. Since 1982 Bedi has been a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is also a voting member of the Screen Actors Guild.

