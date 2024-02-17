This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

This controversial film, which had 34 court cases registered against it made a debutant an overnight star.

Actors, producers, and directors make a film with the aim to entertain the audience and sometimes even deliver a social message or educate about the history of India. However, sometimes the films hurt the sentiments of the audience and this leads to people demanding a ban on the film. This Boycott culture hasn’t started recently, even 42 years ago, a film faced a lot of controversy but then emerged as a hit.

The film we are talking about was directed by a celebrated filmmaker. Though the film faced backlash, it still emerged to be a massive success and made a debutant an overnight star. It is none other than Nikaah.

Helmed by BR Chopra, the 1982 film Nikaah starred Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar, and Salma Agha and was based on triple Talaq. According to IMDb, The film was earlier titled Talaq Talaq Talaq, however, the makers later changed the name.

The title and the storyline of the film hurt the sentiments of the conservative Muslims so much that they took to the streets and reportedly 34 cases were filed against the makers of the film. Many people demanded a stop on the screening of this film, some also put posters outside the theatres appealing not to watch the film.

Not only this, the lead actress, Salma Agha was also threatened and harassed. According to IMDb, Amrita Singh's mother Rukhsana Sultan tried very hard to influence B.R.Chopra to sign Amrita Singh for the film, however, Chopra was on the lookout for a fresh face and discovered Salma Agha and signed her. This angered Sulatana to no end. This is when Salma Agha started getting harassing and threatening letters and phone calls. The letters warned Salma to return to London or face dire consequences, however, she decided to ignore the warnings and remained in India. The letters were reportedly traced back to Amrita Singh. But no charges were filed.

Despite all this, people used to stand in long queues outside the theatres to get tickets for the movie. Made in Rs 4 crore at that time, the film earned more than double the amount of its budget, Rs 9 crore at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing films of 1982. Not only this, the film also made Salma Agha an overnight star.