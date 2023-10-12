This famous comic actor who has worked with Salman, Aamir, Ajay is looking for work, says he's 'slightly jobless'

One of the famous actor from the 90s is finding it difficult to adapt to the changing film industry, and he's not getting work despite giving several auditions.

One of the most popular actors from the 90s is finding difficulty in getting work. The actor who was seen in various, popular comedies three decades back is saying that he's slightly jobless, and he's not getting suitable roles for him. This veteran actor has shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and almost every other top actor, but today, he's struggling to survive in the film industry

The actor who calls himself 'slightly jobless' is...

Tiku Talsania, the funnyman, who is popularly known for his remarkable coming timing, and a brief-yet-powerful stint in movies such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Ishq (1997), has recently opened up about his career and revealed that there are no roles for him.

While interacting with Indian Express, Tiku shared that he's keeping himself busy with Gujarathi Theatre, and a couple of films here and there. However, the actor did confess that, unlike his early career, he's not getting work off late. "I have not stayed away, but I should get a film. I should have a role in a film that suits me. Of course, I like to work. It is not like I’m taking retirement or something, but role toh milna chaahiye na (but I should get some offers). There are no roles, so how do I do it?"

Tiku Talsania wants to work but...

In the same conversation, Tiku added tha today formula films are not being made, and this has created challenges for him, "Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work." Jokingly, the veteran actor said, "I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way." On the work front, Tiku will soon be seen in Gujarati web series What The Fafda.