This actor publicly abused, assaulted his superstar wife, damaged her eye, ended his marriage within...

As per the media reports from the late '70s, this actor-director reportedly hit and abused his superstar wife in public, and even damaged her eye permanently.

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Bollywood isn't just all about glitz and glamour. There are a few dark chapters and incidents that have been buried under its glossy carpet. Here we are discussing a popular actor, director, and producer who once got married to a superstar actress, but their marriage lasted only for a year. Their relationship wasn't as dreamy as their on-screen love life, instead, it was dark, abusive, and shockingly disturbing at the same time. 

Sanjay Khan and his abusive relationship with Zeenat Aman 

As reported by the media, Sanjay Khan (brother of Feroz Khan) was romantically involved with 70s sensational superstar Zeenat Aman. The two have shared screen space in Dhund and Abdullah. Love blossomed between the two, and even though Sanjay was married to Zarine Khan, he got married to Zeenat Aman in 1978. Zeenat and Sanjay's marriage was annulled in 1979, and within a year, Zeenat went through the horrors of getting abused and assaulted. Zeenat even suffered permanent damage to her right eye. 

What happened between Sanjay and Zeenat 

As Cine Blitz reported, Sanjay lost his cool on Zeenat, who barged into a party hosted at the Taj Mahal Hotel, in Mumbai. At that party, Sanjay was reportedly accompanied by his wife Zarine, and Parmeshwar Godrej. It was reported that Zeenat's unwanted presence at the party made Sanjay furious, and he abused and hit Zeenat in the presence of other guests. 

The report of Cine Blitz also reported that Sanjay 'brutally bashed up' Zeenat and it was witnessed by hotel staff. He even reportedly lifted her from the neck and smacked her hard. As per the report, when Zarine arrived at the spot, even she supported Sanjay. 

In the old report, it was asserted that Zeenat's face was swollen, and she was bleeding from her nose. The portal quoted Zeenat's family physician A. Massa said that Zeenat's face was covered in blood, bruises, and black eyes with blood clots and her lips were severely cut.

After her marriage with Sanjay was annulled, Zeenat got married to Mazhar Khan. On the other side, Sanjay met with a tragic fire accident at the sets of his show The Sword of Tipu Sultan, which left him suffering with major burns. 

