This actor gave 25 hits in a year, not Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

According to reports, 34 films of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal were released in 1986, out of which 25 films were hits at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

There was a time when dozens of films of Bollywood superstar Govinda used to release in a year but most of his films used to flop at the box-office and after Govinda, Akshay Kumar is another big star who is known for delivering maximum releases in a year but many of his films also fail to set the cash register ringing. But, there is also a megastar from South Cinema whose 34 films were released within a year and 25 of those films became hits. We are talking about South superstar Mohanlal, who has acted in more than 340 films in his career spanning over 40 years and most of them have been hits.

In 1986, Mohanlal created a record which is still unbreakable. According to reports, 34 films of Mohanlal were released in 1986, out of which 25 films were hits at the box office. Mohanlal created the record of acting in most hit films in lead role in a single year and this record still stands today.

Mohanlal made his acting debut in 1978 with Thiranottam and he made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company and gave tough competition to Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2002 in which Mohanlal played the role of a police commissioner Veerappallil Srinivasan.

Mohanlal is known for his films like Dasharatham, Thoovanathumbikal, Nadodikattu and others. Apart from Company, Mohanlal also appeared in Bollywood films like Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aag Aag and Tez. Mohanlal, 63, will next be seen in the film Jailer with legendary Rajnikanth. Directed by Nelson, the Tamil-language action comedy film is slated to release on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

