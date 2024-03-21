This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

Raj Kapoor was almost 'finished' after his film Mera Naam Joker tanked at the box office. The actor-filmmaker became bankrupt, and even had to sell his studio and family property to recover the huge loss.

It is said that filmmaking is a combination of art and commerce. However, there were a few personalities who served the cinema with their utmost dedication. For them, movies were not made to make profits. They didn't take success to the brain and neither failure to the heart. These cinema lovers were ready to sell everything to entertain the audience with their vision. One of them was Raj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor: The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema

Ranbir Raj Kapoor aka Raj Kapoor was an actor, director, producer, and also founder of RK Studios. Raj Kapoor was also called one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. Kapoor was also referred to as The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema. The eldest son of Prithviraj Kapoor of the Kapoor family received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. Raj Kapoor was inspired by Charlie Chaplin and also played the character of The Tramp in Shree 420 and Awaara. Due to his performance in the two blockbusters, Raj was also the Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema.

When Raj became bankrupt, and was almost finished

Raj Kapoor has directed and produced several blockbusters, including Aag, Barsaat, Awaaara, Boot Polish, Jaagte Raho, and Sangam. In 1970, Raj produced, directed and starred in Mera Naam Joker. This film was expected to break box office records, but all the expectations went for a toss, as Mera Naam Joker tanked miserably at the box office. Mera Naam Joker was such a huge flop that Raj had to mortgaged his his ambitious RK Studio, and even sell his family property. Prem Chopra recently emphasised on financial crunches Raj faced after debacle of Mera Naam Joker. In an interview with Zoom, Prem said, "Raj Kapoor was finished! Unka sab kuch bik gaya Mera Naam Joker failed miserably at the box office. Raj saab was under a tremendous financial crisis. He not only mortgaged RK Studios but also had to sell off his family properties, but he didn’t give up on his love for filmmaking.” Today, Mera Naam Joker is considered as cult classic.

Raj Kapoor bounced back with...

Despite Raj faced major financial loss with Mera Naam Joker, he went on to direct another film, launching his son, Rishi Kapoor with Dimple Kapadia, in Bobby (1973). Bobby became a blockbuster, and it successfully launched Rishi and Dimple as new-age superstars. With Bobby, Raj Kapoor successfully bounced back, and he even saved his RK Studio.