Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

'Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi': Atishi after ED arrests Delhi CM

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

Cashew Vs Almond: Which one is healthier?

Bollywood superstars who took a break from acting

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

Raj Kapoor was almost 'finished' after his film Mera Naam Joker tanked at the box office. The actor-filmmaker became bankrupt, and even had to sell his studio and family property to recover the huge loss.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The actor-filmmaker who was almost finished after the debacle of his ambitious film (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that filmmaking is a combination of art and commerce. However, there were a few personalities who served the cinema with their utmost dedication. For them, movies were not made to make profits. They didn't take success to the brain and neither failure to the heart. These cinema lovers were ready to sell everything to entertain the audience with their vision. One of them was Raj Kapoor. 

Raj Kapoor: The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema

Ranbir Raj Kapoor aka Raj Kapoor was an actor, director, producer, and also founder of RK Studios. Raj Kapoor was also called one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. Kapoor was also referred to as The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema. The eldest son of Prithviraj Kapoor of the Kapoor family received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. Raj Kapoor was inspired by Charlie Chaplin and also played the character of The Tramp in Shree 420 and Awaara. Due to his performance in the two blockbusters, Raj was also the Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema. 

When Raj became bankrupt, and was almost finished

Raj Kapoor has directed and produced several blockbusters, including Aag, Barsaat, Awaaara, Boot Polish, Jaagte Raho, and Sangam. In 1970, Raj produced, directed and starred in Mera Naam Joker. This film was expected to break box office records, but all the expectations went for a toss, as Mera Naam Joker tanked miserably at the box office. Mera Naam Joker was such a huge flop that Raj had to mortgaged his  his ambitious RK Studio, and even sell his family property. Prem Chopra recently emphasised on financial crunches Raj faced after debacle of Mera Naam Joker. In an interview with Zoom, Prem said, "Raj Kapoor was finished! Unka sab kuch bik gaya Mera Naam Joker failed miserably at the box office. Raj saab was under a tremendous financial crisis. He not only mortgaged RK Studios but also had to sell off his family properties, but he didn’t give up on his love for filmmaking.” Today, Mera Naam Joker is considered as cult classic. 

Raj Kapoor bounced back with...

Despite Raj faced major financial loss with Mera Naam Joker, he went on to direct another film, launching his son, Rishi Kapoor with Dimple Kapadia, in Bobby (1973). Bobby became a blockbuster, and it successfully launched Rishi and Dimple as new-age superstars. With Bobby, Raj Kapoor successfully bounced back, and he even saved his RK Studio.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

India's highest paid actress, charges Rs 10 crore per film, Rs 5 crore for 50 second advertisement, her net worth is..

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

Passengers and staff assist in delivery as woman goes into labor on moving train in West Bengal

Meet woman, started her own firm at 50 years old, donated over Rs 1110000000, her husband is Narayana Murthy's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement