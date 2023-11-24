This actor's film is expected to beat Sunny's Gadar 2, Salman's Tiger 3; and it's not SRK, Prabhas or Vicky

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal or Prabhas, but this actor's upcoming movie is expected to beat Tiger 3, Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 created new box office records upon its release and also broke several records. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 also managed to break several box office records. Now, another Bollywood film which is touted to be one of the biggest releases, is expected to beat both these films and set new records at the box office.

According to a report by Sacnilk Entertainment, the upcoming action thriller, Animal, is expected to earn big on the first day of its release. The report says that Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal could gather Rs 50 crore India nett on its first day, making it the biggest opening film for Ranbir Kapoor. Not only this but by achieving the feat, the film set a new record cross Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Salman Khan's Tiger 3's first-day haul. On day 1 of its release, Tiger 3 collected Rs 44.5 crore, while Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.1 crore.

Is it going to take 50 Cr India Net opening, advance booking will tell. #Animal. https://t.co/FyPUmi6OoH — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 23, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has also already broken Jawan's record by securing more than 888 screens in North America and becoming the first Hindi film ever to get such a wide release. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer was released in the USA on 850 screens, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra was released on 810 screens.

The trailer showed how Ranbir Kapoor would kill anyone who tries to hurt his father and goes on a killing rampage after his father, played by Anil Kapoor, gets shot. The trailer also shows him fighting Bobby Deol, the menacing villain in the film, who is equally strong and impactful. The battle between the two is what caught the audience's attention and intrigued them as to who is going to survive.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the revenge drama, Animal, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film has already created a lot of buzz and is expected to break box office records despite its clash with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

