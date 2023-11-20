This actor failed in class VII, shared house with 24 people, worked as waiter, is now worth of Rs 2,500 crore

Akshay Kumar's initial screen debut was in the film Aaj under his birth name, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, portraying a Karate instructor in a minor role

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is now one of the highest-paid actors in India, has worked really hard to be here where he is today. From waiter to one of India’s top actors, his journey has never been easy.

Today, we will talk about Akshay Kumar’s inspirational journey.

Early Life:

He went to Don Bosco High School in Matunga when he was young and started learning Karate there. However, he had no interest in studies. In one of his interviews, he revealed that he failed in 7th standard. While speaking to ANI, he revealed his father asked him, “Tu banna kya chahta hai? (What do you want to be),” after he failed in 7th. He replied, “Hero banna chahta hun (I want to be a hero).”

While talking about his childhood, he said, “We were 24 people living in the same house in Chandni Chowk. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over one another to step out.” The rent of their house was Rs 100.

Worked as chef and waiter in Bangkok

He began at Guru Nanak Khalsa College but dropped out, finding studies uninteresting. Requesting to pursue martial arts, he headed to Thailand with his father's support. Spending five years in Bangkok, he delved into Thai Boxing. Raised alongside his sister, Alka Bhatia, Akshay Kumar revealed his aspiration to become an actor during his teenage years when his father inquired about his ambitions.

Already holding a black belt in Taekwondo from India, he furthered his martial arts training in Bangkok, mastering Muay Thai while juggling roles as a chef and waiter. Post Thailand, Kumar ventured to various places—Calcutta, where he worked in a travel agency, Dhaka as a hotel chef, and Delhi, selling Kundan jewelry. Upon returning to Bombay, he began teaching martial arts.

Bollywood debut

Kumar's initial screen debut was in the film Aaj under his birth name, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, portraying a Karate instructor in a minor role. He later adopted the name Akshay Kumar, inspired by Kumar Gaurav's character Akshay in a movie, changing his name to Akshay Hari Om Bhatia. His big break came unexpectedly when he missed a flight for an ad shoot in Bangalore. Fueled by disappointment, he visited a film studio with his portfolio and landed a lead role in the movie Deedar, signed by producer Pramod Chakravarthy on the very same evening.

Networth

Akshay Kumar is now one of the richest actors who has a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai which reportedly costs Rs 80 crore. As per reports, Akshay Kumar now has net worth of Rs 2,500 crore. He has homes in Goa, Canada and other places.