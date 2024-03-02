This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

This film was highly anticipated as it marked the return of Aamir Khan after four years. After the release, protests were held, and shows got cancelled. Politicians demanded ban on this film for the 'distortion of facts'. Despite having a good opening, the film flopped badly.

An Aamir Khan film is often considered a sure-shot blockbuster. Barring his last two films, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) and Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Aamir has majorly delivered record-breaking blockbusters in the 2000s. However, there was a film that was worse than a box office failure. The release of this biographical patriotic drama met with mixed to negative reactions from the masses, and government officials also demanded a ban on this film.

The Aamir Khan's film that met with harsh criticism was...

Mangal Pandey: The Rising. The 2005 Ketan Mehta's directorial was among the anticipated films of the year. The movie marked the return of Aamir Khan to the big screen after a gap of four years. Before Mangal Pandey, his last release was Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Aamir's hairdo for the film also grabbed enough eyeballs. The movie had a stellar star cast, including Aamir, Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, Toby Stephens, and Kiron Kher.

The movie, distributed by Yash Raj Films, was expected to set new records. However, the film met with unfavourable responses and soon it created unrest situations in different parts of India. After the film's release, many politicians demanded a ban on the film, and there were also protests against the film.

What led to the demand to ban Mangal Pandey?

As per media reports, the Bhartiya Janata Party demanded a ban on the film, accusing it of showing falsehood and indulging in character assassination of Mangal Pandey. In the film, Rani plays the role of a prostitute, and Aamir's Mangal Pandey is shown visiting the house of a prostitute.

A report by Rediff from 2005 stated that the Uttar Pradesh government criticised the movie and also demanded a ban on the film "If distorted historical facts are not taken out."

The film was not released in Mangal Pandey's native district Ballia. The report further added that local intellectuals, theatre personalities and students launched a campaign against the film for the alleged 'distortion of historical facts and no reference to his native village, Nagwa' in the film.

The protests that caused damage to public property

Three days before the hall where the film was slated for release, protesters tried to stop the screening. Owing to the protests the management reportedly cancelled the shows.

In the same report, the protestors allegedly damaged a shop selling cassettes and CDs of the film in the district. The protestors even stalled a goods train on its way to Chapra (Bihar) for about half an hour and staged a sit-in on the Ballia-Barriya highway.

Mangal Pandey was released in cinemas on August 12, 2005. Made on a reported budget of Rs 35 crores, the movie only grossed Rs 39 crores in India. Despite having a good start, of Rs 3.85 crore, the movie was a box-office failure.