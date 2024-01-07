This 10th-pass artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, now takes Rs 4 crore per film, is richest actor in...

Headlines

Golden Globes 2024: When and where to watch award show in India

'You are a fighter...': David Warner's wife pens emotional note after he bids farewell to Test cricket

DNA Explainer: India-Maldives relations strain over derogatory remarks against PM Modi, what's happening?

Meet Shark Tank India 3’s richest shark, college dropout who runs company worth Rs 80,000 crore, his net worth is…

This 10th-pass actor who used to sing at Gurudwara now charges Rs 4 crore per film.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Many actors start their journey doing supporting roles, working as assistant directors, and more, and make their way up to become stars. One such actor who started his journey singing in Gurudwara and now lives a luxurious life, and earns crores per film. 

The actor we are talking about has not only made his name in the entertainment industry as an actor, but he also rules the hearts of the audience with his hit and energetic tracks. He recently created history by becoming the first Punjabi artiste to perform at Coachella. He is none other than Diljit Dosanjh. 

Born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district, Punjab, India. Diljit Dosanjh is a popular name in Punjab and Bollywood industry best known for his energetic songs and impactful performances in the films. Diljith's early years of schooling were done at Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Ludhiana. He later switched schools to Al Manar Public School, Ludhiana to finish his class 10th. After which he left schooling. He began his singing career by performing Kirtan at a local gurdwara.

 Dilijit released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004 with Finetone Cassettes. However, he gained fame with the release of his third album, Smile, produced by Sukhpal Sukh, which included the tracks Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan and Paggan Pochviyan Wale. After making his name in the music industry, he then stepped into Punjab's film industry in 2011. His first success as an actor was Jatt & Juliet which also starred Neeru Bajwa. He then gave a number of hits like Sardaar Ji, Punjab 1984, Shada, and more. 

In 2016, the singer and actor starred in Udta Punjab and then gave a number of successful movies like Good Newwz, Soorma, and more. He has now become one of the most bankable actors in the entertainment industry and reportedly charges over Rs 4 crore per film according to Lifestyle Asia, Diljit Dosanjh has a whopping net worth of Rs 172 crore. This makes him the richest actor in Punjab. 

Diljit Dosanjh is now gearing up for the release of his movie Chamkila which also stars Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is scheduled to release on Netflix this year. Other than this, he also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew in the pipeline which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu among others in key roles. 

