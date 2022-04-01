The Kashmir Files: Karan Johar heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri’s film, calls it a ‘movement’

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has surpassed all expectations and has become a box office success. The film has received critical acclaim and is based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990. At the same time, numerous Bollywood superstars, like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar, are praising the film. In a recent interview, Karan Johar referred to the film as a "movement."

Karan Johar praised The Kashmir Files in an interview with Gatalla Plus. He said, "The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn't happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975," said Karan.

He went on to add that, You have to accept that something is connecting with this country, and you have to keep an eye on it intellectually. You must observe it in order to absorb and learn from it that there has been movement. It's not just a movie anymore; it's a movement.

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. At the box office, the picture has been a huge hit. It is tax-free in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all lauded the film.

Karan Johar is returning to filmmaking after a five-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani . Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh play pivotal roles in the film. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan also appear in the film.

Aside from this, Karan's production venture, Brahmastra, is set to premiere on September 9, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appear in the film.