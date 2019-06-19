The best part about 'Kabir Singh' song Tera Ban Jaunga are the lyrics: Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar has been on a winning streak with her recent songs Tu Laung Mein Elaichi, Paaniyon Sa and Soch Na Sake becoming quite popular. All set with yet another blockbuster number titled Tera Ban Jaunga from the movie Kabir Singh that stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the leads.

Tulsi Kumar elucidates that this is a song that will plant itself firmly in the minds of the people. The soulful melody, the stirring lyrics and the visuals of the song combine beautifully, sending listeners on a journey of love and belonging.

"The first time I heard this song, it stayed with me and I kept humming it again and again. It has a very strong melody and the best part about this song are the lyrics. They will definitely touch everyone's hearts and I feel Akhil has a certain feel in his voice that the audiences love. Tera Ban Jaunga isn't just a song, it's a feeling everyone has felt at some point of time", says singer Tulsi Kumar.

Tera Ban Jaunga is a romantic ballad crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva, written and composed by the latter. It is a part of the upcoming film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani.