The Archies: Gauri Khan celebrates daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut with theme cake

Gauri Khan/Instagram

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan will finally make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2023. The film's cast announcement video was released by the streaming giant on Friday, May 14, and since then, the clip featuring the seven actors has gone viral.

The Archies also marks the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of their daughter Shweta Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi and sister of Janhvi Kapoor.

Celebrating her daughter's Hindi film debut, Gauri took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 15, and dropped a picture of The Archies themed cake. The delicious-looking cake featured The Archies' cast photo in the middle with the stills of Suhana from the video at the four corners.





Earlier, on Friday, Gauri had shared the cast photo and the announcement promo on her Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan too had penned a motivational note for her daughter as he wrote, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you".



The Pathaan actor continued, "u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed another actor." Even Aryan Khan shared the film's first look on his Instagram Stories and had written, "Best of luck baby sister. Go kick some ass (shoe emoji). "Teaser look awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it."