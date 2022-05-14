Search icon
The Archies cast: From Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, meet stars of Zoya Akhtar's film

The Archies will feature Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina

  May 14, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Zoya Akhtar, on Saturday, took to social media and officially introduced us to The Archies cast. It includes Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.  (All images: Tiger Baby Films/YouTube)

Take a look:

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an upcoming film that will feature Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Agastya Nanda, grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will make his acting debut with The Archies. 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will start her acting career with Zoya Akhtar's film. She looks amazing in the teaser.

Mihir Ahuja, known for his roles in TV series Bard of Blood and Mission Over Mars, will also be seen in the film,

Famous musician Dot, known for her song Khamotion, will also be a part of the film. She has more than 13 thousand followers on social media.

The cute actor of Zoya Akhtar's film Yuvraj has more than 7 thousand followers on Instagram. 

Vedang Raina, who is from Mumbai, has more than five thousand followers on social media.

