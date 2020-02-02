'Thalaivi' new still: Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa aces Indian classical dance pose

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Chennai where she is extensively shooting for Thalaivi, a biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. In 2019, a glimpse of her look as late actor-politician was unveiled and people can't wait to see the trailer and the eventual release. Currently, Kangana is shooting for a dance sequence in which she will be performing classical dance. For the same, the talented actor donned the red and green costume with temple jewellery.

Kangana's sister Rangoli took to her Twitter page and shared the photo in which the actor is seen posing like a perfect classical dancer. She tweeted the photo stating, "This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi -The revolutionary leader"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, during an interaction with The Hindu, Kangana shared about Thalaivi saying, "I’ve researched a lot [to play Jayalalithaa]."

When asked about working A. L. Vijay, the actor said, "I think, on the set, the director is my best friend. I don’t feel like I have to be driven around like cattle. Most actors, they need to be brought out of the [vanity] van, but I’m not that. I make myself available at the director’s disposal, and that is why I look like a completely involved person."

Kangana further spoke about Jayalalithaa and how much she is in awe of her. She said, "When she was humiliated in the State Assembly, and she said that she would come back as a Chief Minister... I think that was an extremely powerful moment in her life. Until then, she was under MGR’s shadow, and she never revealed her own political aspirations. But that was a very decisive moment because for her as a woman, in a man’s world, to be beaten up and humiliated... anybody would have lost their confidence. For her to show the kind of strength of character under those circumstances... it is very powerful."