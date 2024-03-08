Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a feel-good entertainer, a laugh riot that mirrors the era of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's comedies.

Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Kundrra, Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Lovely Gehlot (Ileana D'Cruz), an ambitious, intellectual, and straightforward girl, faces multiple rejections in finding a suitable groom. Lovely's dark complexion becomes the biggest obstacle in her marriage. Her family fixes her wedding by giving double dowry to the groom's family. However, an unforeseen incident brings Inspector Sombir Sangwan (Randeep Hooda) into the drama, and what follows is chaos, confusion, and a hilarious situational comedy that will leave you entertained.

Back in the '70s', '80s' Bollywood used to have clean, family-friendly situational comedies with simple storylines but hilarious screenplay, dialogues, and terrific performances by the actors. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, surprisingly, is the film that will take you back to the good old times of family entertainers.

The reason why I wrote 'surprisingly' is because I went to watch this film with little to no expectations. Social issues such as dowry and colour discrimination have been discussed and touched upon earlier. Bhumi Pednekar's character in Bala was also shown dealing with society's rejection due to her complexity. But Tera Kya Hoga Lovely entertains you because the movie isn't just a rant about social evils. There is a genuinely funny story layered with unpredictable twists and fine performances by the ensemble cast.

The movie sets the mood from the first scene itself. The opening sequence of Sombir with his family meeting Lovely parents for their marriage and their argument over Lovely's features gives a great start to the movie. As the movie progresses, Sombir again enters Lovely's life, but this time as a policeman. By the interval, a big twist takes the narrative to a new high and leaves with a hint of a mad-cap rollercoaster ride.

The film has an average first half but a powerful second half with several original punches and genuinely funny, clap-worthy situations. What works in the favour is the gripping screenplay to the basic plot. The amalgamation of social evils with situational comedy is commendable, and it is a big win for writers Kunal Mandekar, Anil Rodhan, and Balwinder Singh Janjua. Despite some emotional moments, the movie never slips into melodrama or ends up being a preachy narrative.

The movie has Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz as the two main leading stars, but the film doesn't rest on their shoulders only. Randeep plays the role of Haryanvi cop like a pro, but what made me surprised is his comic timing. The tough guy has a funny bone and should consider sharpening it more.

Ileana was another delightful surprise for me. She never went out of character, and her dark complexion makeup is also done to perfection. Ileana's confident dialogue delivery and expressive eyes made me believe in the story of Lovely. Karan Kundrra was another fine addition to the film. He looks cute on the screen and does make you laugh often.

Apart from these three, the film has scene-stealers in the supporting cast. Geetika Vidya, Randeep's junior, Sub-inspector Chandrawal grabs your attention and becomes your favourite by the end. Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, who plays Randeep's mother, is an actress who is becoming new-age Nirupa Roy. Pawan Malhotra, Meghna Malik, and Rajendra Gupta were excellent in their limited screentime. Overall, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a feel-good entertainer, a laugh riot that mirrors the era of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's comedies. Sadly, the producers should have promoted the film well.