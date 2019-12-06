'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' to release in Marathi too!

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with him playing the titular character of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare has already impressed audiences, especially his fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of his film.

However, before its release, Ajay is giving his fans another reason to look forward to the New Year as the glorious life of the Maratha warrior, who made a massive mark on Indian history and changed its course is all set to release in Marathi too.

The visual extravaganza will also have a Marathi version which will release on January 10, 2020, across Maharashtra. The Marathi trailer for the film is all set to release on December 10, 2019.

A few days back, the makers of the movie released the first song of the film titled 'Shankara Re Shankara''. The song was launched by Ajay on his official Instagram account which also features Saif Ali Khan who plays the antagonist in the film.

The song opens with Devgn and his combatant stance saying, 'दुश्मन को हराने से पहले दुश्मन को देखना चाहता हूं (I want to look at the enemy, before defeating them)', followed by signature dance moves which take the audiences back to the brave Maratha Era.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a period film which is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also stars Kajol as Tanaji's wife, Savitribai Malusare.