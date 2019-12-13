Taimur Ali Khan demands two cakes for 3rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what they are

Taimur Ali Khan's birthday is coming up and like always, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have something special planned for their little prince. Since birthday cakes are an inseparable part of Taimur's birthday, he had a special demand - that not one but two cakes be ordered for him.

Kareena went on to reveal her big plans for Taimur's birthday. She mentioned what she and Saif Ali Khan would be doing that day, and stated that Taimur demanded two birthday cakes, one of his favourite superhero Hulk, and another of Christmas superhero Santa.

Speaking to Times of India, Kareena mentioned, "Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Coming to Taimur's birthday, the Nawab first celebrated his big day in Pataudi Palace, and on his 2nd birthday, he went on a trip to South Africa with Saifeena.