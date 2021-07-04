Taapsee Pannu lashes at critics for calling 'The Tomorrow War' better than 'Haseen Dillruba', has THIS to say

Taapsee Pannu's film 'Hassen Dillruba', has been gathering a lot of criticism and negative comments on social media released on Friday, July 2. The film was released alongside Chris Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War'.

The film 'Haseen Dillruba' and Taapsee have been facing a lot of flak for the repetitive nature of the story and performance. In fact, even Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel went ahead and made a personal comment on Taapsee calling her performance not up to the mark.

Amid all this, Taapsee has been tweeting about the alleged criticism of her role and the film she has been encountering online. She also went ahead and accused the critics of favouring Hollywood releases.

Exactly! Also they should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review. Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like! https://t.co/y7rgpcTqPq — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2021

A journalist had tweeted stating that how critics have not seen any merit in the original storyline of 'Haseen Dillruba' but are smitten by the godawful super-crappy creepily contrived 'The Tomorrow War', to which Taapsee replied, "Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le, it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."

Taapsee stressed that the criticism was being pointed at her on Sunday when a Twitter user questioned her on why she believed that the dig was personal. Taapsee replied, "They should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review. The audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like."