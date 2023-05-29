Search icon
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Swastika Mukherjee slams Randeep Hooda film on claim that Savarkar inspired Bhagat Singh, Bose

Swastika Mukherjee has slammed Randeep Hooda's upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of VD Savarkar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Swastika Mukherjee has questioned a claim in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The new poster and teaser of Randeep Hooda-starrer VD Savarkar biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on the activist’s birth anniversary on Sunday. While public appreciated Randeep’s portrayal of Savarkar and his transformation for the role, many were bemused by the tag line of the film that claimed that Savarkar had ‘inspired’ freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and Khudiram Bose.

On Monday, actress Swastika Mukherjee took to social media to question the film’s claims and said she was not in favour of ‘this selling pitch of films’. In a Twitter thread, Swastika wrote, “Khudiram Bose died at the age of 18. Someone inspired him even before that to join the freedom movement? And Netaji became Netaji because he was inspired by someone? And Bhagat Singh’s history we all know already. From where on earth are these inspiring stories popping up?”

The actress, best known for her roles in Pataal Lok and Qala, added in a subsequent tweet: “I don’t think anyone wants to dishonour or disrespect our freedom fighters or anyone who fought for our country. I definitely have no such intention. But I do not agree to this selling pitch of films. Putting chosen ones on a higher pedestal. Not required.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’s teaser was launched on May 28, the 140th birth anniversary of the controversial and influential activist and leader. Savarkar is a divisive figure because even though he was a freedom fighter jailed by the British, he was also accused of being involved in Mahatma Gabdhi’s assassination. The charge was never proved.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and Savarkar is slated to release in cinemas this year.

