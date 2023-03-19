Search icon
Swara Bhasker breaks down during vidaai ceremony in viral wedding video, her father reacts

In one of the viral videos from her wedding, Swara Bhasker can be seen getting emotional at her vidaai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Credit: Sinjini/Twitter

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently got married to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fahad Ahmad in a private ceremony in Delhi. The videos and photos from the ceremony are now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, the actress can be seen getting emotional at her vidaai. Swara’s friend Sinjini shared the video with the caption, “Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us...tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar a.k.a. Abu, in shades for a reason and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba.”

The actress’ father reacted to the video, he re-shared the video and wrote, “Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' @sinjini_m...as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure /Yes...the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame... this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus' dad... the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara.”

Earlier, Swara shared pictures from the wedding festivities on her Twitter, and then, she posted something that had to be deleted later. 

In a series of deleted Instagram stories, Bhasker posted about her 'filmy' wedding night. In the photos, Swara shared a glimpse of her bed decorated with flowers. Naming the person who came up with this idea of decorating the room, Swara revealed, "Mom making sure I have a filmy Suhaag Raat!" Although Swara deleted the photos, a few moments later, netizens noticed. A user shared the story on his Twitter, and asked, "Aisa bhi hota hai kya? #SwaraBhasker." As per the reports, Home decor stylist Priyanka Yadav also shared the photo but later deleted it.

Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together.

