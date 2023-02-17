Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta stun in traditional, attend Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's engagement party

Swara Bhasker's co-stars and friends graced the engagement party and added more charm to the celebrations.
Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta were among the close ones from Bollywood who attended the engagement party of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. Let's take a look at Swara-Fahad wedding festivities. (Images source: File photo)
1. Sonam Kapoor at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's engagement party
Here's Swara's Veere Di Wedding co-star and friend Sonam Kapoor gracing the engagement party of Swara and Fahad Ahmad.
2. Divya Dutta Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's engagement party
Just like Sonam, even Diya Dutta charmed the engagement party of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad with her traditional outfit.
3. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding
On Thursday, February 16, Swara Bhasker announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month.
4. Congratulations poured in for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad
Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Aanand L Rai, Mini Mathur congratulated the newlyweds. On her Twitter, Swara's Tanu weds Manu co-star Kangana wrote, "You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities."
Here's Kangana's tweet
You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities …— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2023
5. Swara Bhasker's old tweet for Farhad resurfaces
Earlier in February, Swara shared a photo with Fahad and wrote, "Janamdin mubarak Fahad miyaan! Bhai ka confidence barkarar rahe @FahadZirarAhmad Khush rahi.. Aabad raho. Umar ho rahi hai ab shaadi kar lo! (Happy britday Fahad miyaan. Brother should retain his confidence @FahadZirarAhmad. Stay blessed, stay happy. You are aging, get married)." Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost!"
Here's the tweet
जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे @FahadZirarAhmad— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 023
खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो!
Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB