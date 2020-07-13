Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police to finalise probe report soon, nothing 'sensational' found

Nearly a month after his unfortunate death, Mumbai Police is inching towards finalising the probe report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. As per the latest update, top officials associated with the case separately met five officers of the forensic team on Saturday to discuss the case.

Police sources shared that the report of the forensic investigation will be submitted to the Mumbai Police in the coming 10 to 15 days. It has been almost a month since Sushant passed away by suicide.

According to the police, if there is a need, statements of some more people can be recorded in the case. If needed, they will be called to the police station in the next 15 to 20 days. Moreover, the source also shared that the probe and forensic evidence have not revealed anything which can be called "sensational".

Meanwhile, several netizens, celebrities and politicians are urging that Sushant's death case be handed over to CBI for further enquiry. Many suspect a foul play despite postmortem report citing that he died of 'asphyxia due to hanging'.

Recently, Tanushree Dutta's lawyer who represented her during #MeToo movement, Nitin Satpute, told Zee News that prima facie his death showed the signs of suicide. But later on, reasoning and investigation are bringing out different aspects of the case. Satpute said that if Sushant was sidelined or targeted by industry people, it's not right and the nepotism angle seemed to show the sign of torture.

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai.